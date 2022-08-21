Six ISIS terrorists killed in Salah Al-Din governorate

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) announced on Saturday it killed six ISIS terrorists in a security operation in the Hamrin Mountains in northern Salah Al-Din governorate.

The ICTS mentioned in a statement that it carried out the security operation according to directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and in cooperation with the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Interior and the Iraqi Air Force.

The statement added that the six terrorists killed include Abu Maryam Al-Qahtani who was the general administrator of Salah Al-Din.

According to the ICTS, Qahtani was supervising the assassination and kidnapping of citizens and security forces by setting up fictitious checkpoints near the areas surrounding the Hamrin Mountains.

A few days ago, the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq announced the launch of a security operation in Albu Marmos island in Salah Al-Din governorate to pursue the remnants of ISIS terrorist group and destroy its hideouts in the island.

Iraq announced in December 2017 that it eliminated ISIS terrorists and imposed full control over all Iraqi territories, including the border with Syria, but some hiding ISIS terrorists are still active in some areas of the country.

The Iraqi security forces continue their pre-emptive operations within their own strategy to eliminate any existence of ISIS terrorists in Iraq.