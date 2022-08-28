Suicide bomber killed in security operation in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi authorities announced on Sunday that a suicide bomber was killed and another was wounded in a security operation targeting ISIS terrorists in a mountainous area.

Kirkuk Operations Command mentioned in a statement that its units carried out a security operation in the Dolan mountains.

The statement indicated that a suicide bomber who was wearing an explosive belt was killed and another was wounded in the operation.

The Iraqi forces are chasing, as part of their continuous military operations, ISIS terrorists hiding in remote areas and lands with complex terrain which they use as hideouts for planning and launching attacks.

Despite Iraq declared complete victory over ISIS terrorist group by regaining its last strongholds in Mosul in 2017, terrorists resumed their activity by threatening cities and targeting security units.

Reports issued earlier by specialized security centers confirmed the decline of ISIS ability to recruit fighters due to lack of funding after losing the oil-rich areas they invaded in 2014.

In mid-August, the Iraqi forces launched the fifth phase of a series of military operations known as Solid Will which targeted ISIS terrorists in the areas separating the Kurdistan region and the federal authorities.

Iraq is living a stifling political crisis amid escalations between political parties and inability to fulfill constitutional obligations, particularly the election of a president and the formation of a government.

This political crisis stirs fears that ISIS groups, who are still trying to prove they are not completely eliminated, will benefit from the disagreements between political parties.