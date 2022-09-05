TAGTech and Al Hassnawi to develop new factory in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A recent deal was reached between Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a subsidiary of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), and the Iraqi company Al Hassnawi Company Trading and General Contracting to develop a new factory for TAGTech’s technical products in Iraq.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh said during the signing ceremony that the company was honored to sign the contract with Al Hassnawi Company to open a new factory to produce technology goods in Iraq, especially given the success of its three other factories in China, Egypt, and Jordan.

“TAG.Global established and launched this industry from China, providing our cadres with technological and the technical expertise, as well as the operating system’s technology, until we reached the stage of manufacturing and marketing our products independently by the organization,” said Abu-Ghazaleh Thus, placing us as the first Arab company that joined the world’s major corporations that manufacture technology products.”

The two businesses decided to work together to produce and promote TAGTech technology items with the “Made in Iraq” tagline. The agreement also intends to promote domestic industries that produce high-quality goods that are competitively priced with imported goods to manufacture and produce technology equipment for the growth of the local population.

“We, at TAGTech, are keen to make this technology available in Iraq similar to what has been achieved in Egypt and Jordan,” said Abu-Ghazaleh.