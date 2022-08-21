Telecom Egypt, Orange Jordan sign deal to expand into Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Telecom Egypt and Orange Jordan recently announced a strategic collaboration agreement to create a highly reliable terrestrial system connecting Iraq to Europe through Jordanian and Egyptian territories.

The new system will be known commercially as the Cairo Amman Baghdad System (CAB System). It is consistent with both operators’ plans to expand their presence in the Middle East market, and in the Iraqi market in particular, in order to provide cutting-edge telecommunications and connectivity solutions.

The CAB System will benefit from Telecom Egypt’s position, worldwide assets, and facilities, as well as Orange Jordan’s completely diversified Jordanian infrastructure. To fulfill Iraq’s expanding market demand, the firms’ differentiated and powerful networks will be integrated to provide dependable, low latency internet access services via highly resilient, varied routes.

The CAB System will be operational in the third quarter of 2022.

“We are pleased to be part of this new solution in collaboration with Orange Jordan. The new CAB System will enrich user experience for the Iraqi market by serving it through a new, highly resilient, and completely diverse route,” said Adel Hamed, Telecom Egypt’s Managing Director and CEO.

“The CAB System is a true game changer for creating new routes reaching the Iraqi market. This strategic partnership with Telecom Egypt will enable us to serve this rapidly growing market with new, highly reliable terrestrial routes that connect Iraq to Europe seamlessly,” said Thierry Marigny, CEO of Orange Jordan.