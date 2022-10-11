The UN calls on Iraqi political factions to end crisis

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The United Nations called on Iraq’s political factions to end the political deadlock in the country, warning that time is running out, according to a press statement issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

“A year ago, Iraqis went to the polls with the hope of charting a new future for their country. It was a hard-earned election, brought about by public pressure from nationwide protests in which several hundreds of young Iraqis lost their lives and thousands were injured,” the statement mentioned.

“Today, Iraq is running out of time. The protracted crisis is breeding further instability, and recent events are a testament to that. In addition, it threatens people’s livelihoods. The adoption of a budget for 2023 before the end of the year is imperative,” the statement explained.

“Relentless efforts were undertaken in the past weeks and months for all actors to embark on a path towards political stability, but to no avail. It is now time for the political class to assume responsibility and match words with action,” the statement added.

The United Nations called on all actors to engage in the dialogue without preconditions, and added that through compromise, all actors must collectively agree on key outcomes that reaffirm their publicly stated objective, which is to service the needs of the Iraqi people and establish a fully empowered and effective government.

Iraq has not elected a new prime minister and a new president since the last parliamentary elections took place a year ago.

Mass protests and violent street clashes between rival political factions took place in the recent months.

Iraq, which is not able to pass a budget, suffers from high rates of unemployment, deteriorating infrastructure, and rampant corruption.