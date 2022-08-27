Trade between Iraq and Egypt increases 14.1% in Q1 2022

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) recently published a report on trade between Egypt and Iraq, stating that trade between the two countries increased 14.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022, totaling $147.3 million, up from $129.1 million in the same period the previous year.

Egypt’s exports to Iraq reached $141.8 million in Q1 of 2022, up from $124.1 million at the same time in 2021.

Iraq’s exports to Egypt increased 11.3 percent to $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, up from $5 million in 2021.