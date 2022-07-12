Turkey kills 1,999 terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria since beginning of 2022

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense revealed the results of its operations against what it called terrorists in northern areas of Syria and Iraq, since the beginning of 2022, according to Anadolu Agency.

In his speech to the command of the Turkish units operating on the Turkish borders with Iraq and Syria, the Turkish Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, confirmed that the Turkish forces will continue to fight terrorism inside and outside Turkey until it is fully eliminated, to establish security on the Turkish border.

Akar indicated that the terrorist attacks in northern Syria increased recently, especially in areas of Manbij and Tal Rifaat, and added that the Turkish army is responding to the terrorists in the way it sees suitable.

Akar explained that the Turkish forces killed 35,268 terrorists since July 24, 2015, and noted that the Turkish forces killed 1,999 terrorists in areas in northern Iraq and Syria since the beginning of 2022, as well as 277 terrorists in Operation Claw Lock.

Turkey launched Operation Claw Lock on April 18 against strongholds of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which Ankara considers a terrorist group. The operation is taking place in the areas of Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan in northern Iraq.