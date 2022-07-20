Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Baghdad

Turkey rejects resort attack claims in Dohuk, Iraq

An injured man is pictured at a hospital following shelling in the city of Zakho in the north of Iraq’s Kurdish region on July 20, 2022. Photo: AFP

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Turkey has rejected the deadly attacks that occurred in Duhok, Iraq. The bomb strikes killed nine Iraqis and over twenty injured.

The strikes hit a resort in the Zakho District of the Dohuk Governorate. Dohuk is located near the borders of Iraq and Turkey.

“Turkey is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians. Turkey carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

