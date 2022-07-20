Turkey rejects resort attack claims in Dohuk, Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Turkey has rejected the deadly attacks that occurred in Duhok, Iraq. The bomb strikes killed nine Iraqis and over twenty injured.

The strikes hit a resort in the Zakho District of the Dohuk Governorate. Dohuk is located near the borders of Iraq and Turkey.

“Turkey is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians. Turkey carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.