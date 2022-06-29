Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that one of its soldiers was killed in the military operation Claw Lock carried out by the Turkish army in northern Iraq, according to Anadolu Agency.

Sergeant Abdullah Bayram was killed in shooting by terrorists in the area of ​​the operation, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

The Turkish army offered condolences for the death of the soldier to his family, the Turkish people and the armed forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Ministry of Defense in Turkey announced that four militants belong to Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were killed in northern Iraq.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense also announced a few days ago that it killed five members of the PKK in northern Iraq, and affirmed that its forces will continue the fight against terrorists.

Turkey announced the launch of Operation Claw Lock on April 18 against the strongholds of PKK which it describes as a terrorist group in Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan in northern Iraq.

After the launch of the military operation, the Turkish Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, said in a statements that the operation comes within the framework of eliminating the strongholds of terrorism in northern Iraq, and ensuring the security of the Turkish borders, while respecting the sovereignty of Iraq and its territorial integrity.

The Operation Claw Lock comes after two other military operations named Claw Lightning and Claw Thunderbolt in 2021, and Claw Eagle and Claw Tiger in 2020.

Turkey frequently carries out attacks against military bases and training camps of the PKK near Sinjar town in Nineveh governorate, and in mountainous areas in Kurdistan region bordering Turkey.