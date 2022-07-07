Two artifact smuggling networks arrested in Babylon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency (FIIA) announced on Thursday the arrest of suspects belong to two artifact smuggling networks possessing valuable artifacts in Babylon governorate in central Iraq, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

A statement issued by the Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC), an Iraqi entity that plays a key role in tackling disinformation online and coordinating media efforts amongst different security authorities including the Kurdistan region, mentioned that the FIIA arrested members of two networks smuggling artifacts in Babylon governorate.

The statement added that the suspects were arrested after FIIA personnel traced their activities and lured one of the two network to Babylon governorate to arrest all of its seven members who were possessing eight precious artifacts.

The FIIA personnel also carried out another qualitative operation where they arrested members of the second smuggling network while possessing 25 precious artifacts, according to the statement.

In an attempt to motivate citizens to hand over artifacts to the government, the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nazim, announced in June that there will be a financial reward for those who hand over artifacts to the ministry.