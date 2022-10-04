UK’s King, French President congratulate Iraqi president on Iraqi National Day

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – United Kingdom’s King Charles III and French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, on Monday on the occasion of the Iraqi National Day, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The statement mentioned that Salih received a congratulatory message from Britain’s King Charles III on the occasion of the Iraqi National Day.

The statement added that Salih also received another congratulatory message from the French President, Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of the Iraqi National Day, in which Macron emphasized France’s support for the security and stability of Iraq.

Macron’s message also stressed the need to work to strengthen the bilateral relations in a way that serves the interests of both countries.

The Iraqis celebrated on Monday their 90th National Day which is linked to the country’s declaration of independence from the British Mandate and its official entry into the United Nations in 1932.

On October 3, 1932, the United Nations issued a statement that included the recognition of Iraq and the termination of the British Mandate.