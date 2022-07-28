UNDP supports digital transformation in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) signed on Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers to support the government to strengthen its digital services and build its e-governance capabilities. According to a press statement issued by the General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers.

“The MoU focuses on harnessing and increasing the use of information and communication technology to modernize government processes and systems, improving services for citizens and boosting the digital economy,” a statement issued by the UNDP mentioned.

“Under the MoU, an assessment of the digital landscape in Iraq and a subsequent roadmap for the main priorities of digital transformation will be developed,” according to the UNDP statement.

“Forging new partnerships with the private sector to support future digital transformation and e-governance projects are also highlighted in the MoU,” the UNDP statement added.

“For the people of Iraq, this MoU means increased efficiency and engagement with both the public and private sector, resulting in greater government transparency and accountability,” Representative of UNDP Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad, explained.

“The advancement in digital transformation will offer reliable, optimized, and seamless access to public services and consequently decrease the need for visiting public offices in person,” Ahmad elaborated in the UNDP statement.

“When automated and standardized processes are introduced, corrupt behavior will be limited,” says Resident,” Ahmad added.