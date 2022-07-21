UNICEF strongly condemns killing three children in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) publish a press statement on Thursday condemning the use of explosive weapons in populated areas as three Iraqi children, among nine civilians, were killed on Wednesday in a Turkish bombardment targeting a summer resort in a hill village in Zakho district of Duhok governorate in Kurdistan region.

“UNICEF is deeply troubled by the killing of three girls, a 1-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old, in the attack in Dohuk governorate in Iraq,” the UNICEF statement mentioned.

“UNICEF condemns all acts of violence against children and joins the families in mourning the killing of their children and wishes those wounded a fast recovery. Being a victim of, witnessing or fearing violence should never be part of any child’s experience,” the statement added.

All children in Iraq deserve to live their lives without the constant threat of violence exacerbated by the use of explosive weapons. UNICEF calls on all parties to fulfil their obligations, under international law, to protect children at all times and without delay, according to the UNICEF statement.

The usage of explosive weapons in populated areas has been increasing in Iraq. This attack follows a recent one on 15 June in Sinjar area in Nineveh governorate, that killed a 12-year-old boy, the UNICEF explained.

In the last five years, at least 519 children were killed or maimed by explosive ordnance, according to the statement.