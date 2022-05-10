US forces accidentally shoot several houses in Erbil

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The governor of Basrma town in Erbil governorate reported Tuesday that US forces mistakenly opened fire at several houses in the town, according to Baghdad Today news.

The governor explained that the US forces stationed at Harir air base accidentally fired several shots at houses in Basrma town during military exercises to counter drones.

The shootings hit 11 houses and a vehicle with no casualties reported.

Other news reports indicated that six missiles fired by the US forces hit houses in a crowded area in Basrma injuring civilians.

Concerned Iraqi security officials started investigations to find out how the accident took place.

Harir air base is located 70 kilometers (43 miles) northeast of Erbil and 115 kilometers (71 miles) from Iranian borders.

The air base was used for the first time by the US forces against Saddam Hussein’s forces during Iraq War from 2003 to 2011 that began with the invasion of Iraq by the US–led coalition which overthrew the Iraqi government of Saddam Hussein.