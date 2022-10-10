US State Department calls on Iraqi parties to take peaceful path

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The U.S. Department of State called on all Iraqi parties to take a comprehensive and peaceful path out of the political crisis, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“A year ago, Iraqis voted in credible early elections hoping to form a government that reflects the will of the Iraqi people,” the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Ned Price, said in a statement.

“Since then, Iraq’s leaders have not been able to resolve their political disagreements. The United States supports a broad and comprehensive dialogue in order to chart a common path to move forward,” Price mentioned.

“We join many of our Iraqi friends in stressing once again that violence is unacceptable, and we call on all parties to take a peaceful and inclusive path out of the current political impasse,” Price stated.

“For now, the United States remains committed to partnering with the government and people of Iraq to promote economic growth, create more jobs, ensure a lasting defeat of ISIS, eradicate corruption, and increase resilience to confront the effects of climate change,” Price added.