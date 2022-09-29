Washington, London, Paris, Berlin condemn Iranian attacks on Kurdistan

Baghdad (IraqiNew.com) – The United States condemned on Wednesday Iran’s use of ballistic missiles and drone attacks against the Iraqi Kurdistan region and called it “an unjustified violation of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to Reuters.

“Moreover, we further condemn comments from the government of Iran threatening additional attacks against Iraq,” the U.S. State Department mentioned in a statement.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced earlier on Wednesday it fired missiles and launched drone attacks on militants in the Kurdish region in northern Iraq.

In a related development, Britain called on Iran to stop its bombing of the Iraqi Kurdish region.

Germany also stressed that the Iranian escalation in the Kurdistan region of Iraq is unacceptable.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Iranian intensive strikes targeting the autonomous Kurdistan region in Iraq.

France considered the attacks targeting civilians indiscriminately a flagrant violation of both the Iraqi sovereignty and the international law.

France also called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the stability and security of Kurdistan region.

The international community reactions followed the Iranian Revolutionary Guards admission to bomb Kurdistan region with 73 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards admitted bombing 43 points in neighboring Iraq, according to the commander of the ground forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Pakpour.

The Kurdistan Presidency condemned the Iranian bombardment and called on the Iraqi federal government to protect the land and sovereignty of the country.

13 people were killed and 58 others were wounded, including women and children, in the Iranian bombardment that targeted sites of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties criticizing the suppression of protests in Iran.