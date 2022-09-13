Washington supports economic reform in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The United States Embassy in Baghdad confirmed on Tuesday Washington’s support for the economic reform in Iraq, according to a statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, and members of the economic department in the embassy received diplomats from 11 embassies and international organizations in the US embassy to focus efforts on increasing trade and investment in Iraq, according to the statement of the US embassy.

The statement added that the US mission in Iraq supports the economic reform and the establishment of a strong private sector that creates more jobs for the Iraqi people and increases investment opportunities to achieve prosperity.

The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, met last week and discussed several topics, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

Salih and Leaf talked about ways to develop the bilateral relations between the two countries in political, economic, cultural and environmental fields, as well as the cooperation in combating terrorism, and strengthening the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement for a Relationship of Friendship and Cooperation between the United States of America and the Republic of Iraq.

During a meeting with Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, last week, Leaf stressed the need to intensify efforts to solve problems between the region and the federal government, especially the disagreements over the oil and gas issue that needs to be resolved through dialogue and negotiations, as failure to resolve it will negatively affect Iraq’s security and stability.