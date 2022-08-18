WHO trains media professionals on covering health outbreaks

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Commission of Media and Communications (CMC), concluded on Thursday a training workshop on media coverage for outbreaks and emergencies in Iraq, according to a press statement issued by the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The workshop aimed to equip more than 100 journalists and communication professionals from different Iraqi media outlets and relevant ministries with skills and techniques to accurately cover health issues related to outbreaks affecting Iraq, including COVID-19, cholera, and Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), the statement mentioned.

“The role of media specialists in reducing the impact of outbreaks and saving lives is just as important as that of health specialists.” said Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative in Iraq, according the UNAMI statement.

“The partnership with media professionals and journalists is very critical in ensuring accurate coverage of disease outbreaks in Iraq, conveying the right message and raising awareness among the population,” said Salah El-Hajj Hassan, FAO Representative in Iraq, according to the statement.

The workshop included technical and practical sessions delivered by experts from WHO and FAO on ongoing outbreaks in Iraq and the methods for analyzing outbreak data to improve the media content and direct it towards raising awareness of the population, the statement added.