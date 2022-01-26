Iraqi Artists Syndicate mourn the death of Iraqi Falah Abboud

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Artists Syndicate announced the passing of Iraqi actor Falah Abboud, early Tuesday morning in Baghdad at the age of 65.

Aboud, born in northern Mosul first appeared on the big screen in the Task Force (1987). He later starred in Bur Al Aman (1995) and the series The Sultan and the Shah (2017). He was also the production director in the series A Man Above Suspicion (2000) and most recently chosen by his colleagues as a member in the theatrical division of the Iraqi Artists Syndicate.

In a statement by the Iraqi Artists Syndicate: “It is with great sadness and sorrow, the Iraqi Artists Syndicate mourns the death of the artist Falah Abboud, a member of the theatrical division in the union, who passed away at dawn this day. We ask the Lord to bless him with his mercy and to inspire his family, lovers and colleagues patience and solace, To Him we shall return.”