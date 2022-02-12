Iraqi scientist honored at L’Oréal-UNESCO ceremony

Dubai (IraqiNews.com) – On 11 February, the Foundation L’Oréal and UNESCO hosted the first for Women in Science Young Talents Awards Ceremony within the Middle Eastern region, at the EXPO 2020 Dubai.

The awards ceremony honored 14 female Arab scientists within the MENA region for their brilliance and dedication in Science, Mathematics and Computer Science. The categories for the MENA Young Talents were either in the PhD students or post-doctorate researchers categories.

Amongst the winners was Iraqi PhD student, Sama Hassan Ali Rahmatullah, who won an award for her research on anti-pollution caused by genetic variation of plants associated with soil contaminated of petroleum hydrocarbons.

Since its start in 1998, this award program has recognized over 3,900 groundbreaking researchers, as well as, 122 Laureates from more than 110 countries.