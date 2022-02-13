Al Kadhimi meets with Ahmed Radhi’s family

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – On Sunday, Mustafa Al Kadhimi hosted the late Iraqi footballer, Ahmed Radhi’s wife and son in his honor.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Al Kadhimi said: “The late star was an example of morals and determination, and his career was marked by victories and sporting achievements that raised the name of Iraq in international forums.”

Radhi died in 2020 as a result of complications after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He scored Iraq’s World Cup goal in 1986 against Belgium and led Iraq in the Gulf Cups of 1984 and 1988. Radhi also represented Iraq in the Olympics in 1988 and was voted Asian Footballer of the Year and the ninth Best Asian Player of the Century in 1999.

A legend on the football field, Radhi was an acclaimed international player and Iraqi sensation who never forgot where he came from. He passed away wearing Iraq’s iconic national green jersey in honor of his country.