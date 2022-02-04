Iraq sack head coach Petrovic

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Following a tie with Lebanon, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) dismissed Zeljko Petrovic as head coach of the Iraqi National Team.

Petrovic recently took Dick Advocaat’s task as head coach in December 2021.

Iraq’s national football team has performed poorly in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar. Iraq is currently fifth in the group with just five points. With Iran and South Korea qualifying for the World Cup, Iraq does not have a chance to qualify for the 2022 tournament.

Only time will tell if IFA’s President, Adnan Dirjal, and the leadership team can turnaround the nation’s favorite sport.