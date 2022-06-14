Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Baghdad

  June 14, 2022
Warriors on brink of NBA title as Wiggins inspires Celtics defeat

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after a 120-110 victory over Dallas to advance to the NBA Finals

San Francisco – Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points as the Golden State Warriors battled past the Boston Celtics 104-94 to move within one win of a seventh NBA championship crown on Monday.

With Stephen Curry having a rare off-night after his 43-point game four heroics, Wiggins seized control to lead a balanced Golden State offensive effort which leaves the Warriors 3-2 up in the best-of-seven series.

Wiggins delivered a huge performance at both ends of the Warriors’ Chase Center court, shooting 12-of-23 while hauling in 13 rebounds with two steals and a block.

The win means the Warriors can clinch the championship when the series heads back to Boston for game six on Thursday.

