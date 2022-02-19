Iraq ITEX exhibition concludes in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Held at the Baghdad International Fair, the Iraq International Information & Telecommunication Technology Expo (Iraq ITEX) took place the past week between February 15-18.

Iraq’s first ITEX exhibition ended successfully with well-known exhibitors showcasing and participating in Iraq’s journey towards digital transformation. Exhibitors included Huawei, Vertiv, Onyxes Technologies, Orient Telecom, Miswag and many more.

The exhibition was backed by the Iraqi Ministry of Communications.