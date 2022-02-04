ZainCash Iraq selects Temenos

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – ZainCash Iraq has selected Temenos to further expand their digital portfolio.

Iraq is primarily cash-run, with a high potential towards payment digitalization. Choosing Temenos, ZainCash will be able to facilitate digital services, as well as, a smooth transition to a cashless Iraqi society.

ZainCash is licensed by the Central Bank of Iraq and currently offering bill and merchant payments, P2P transfers, recharge digital products and other services.

The company has been recognized by GSMA for its mobile innovation. Partnering with Temenos’ modern technology, ZainCash will bring the latest FinTech innovation to market faster and more effectively.

CEO of ZainCash, Yazen Altimimi, said: “We chose to partner with Temenos because we needed an open and agile banking platform that would allow us to innovate and scale at speed. We are committed to investing in the best technology, and with Temenos, we can deliver a world-class payment experience that meets our customers’ growing needs and expectations. With Temenos, we can lead the way in making payments safer, simpler and more convenient for all Iraqis.”