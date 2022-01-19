ZIWO debuts Business Phone System in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – ZIWO announced a new SaaS version of its platform, Business Phone System, in Iraq. The Business Phone System provides a smart, simple, and convenient way to standardize the process of conducting and receiving phone calls through a desktop application.

According to ZIWO’s press release, the new software module simplifies the options available to non-call-center businesses and delivers a technology solution that is suitable for their daily needs.

In a statement provided to Iraqi News, ZIWO’s Co-Founder and CEO, Renaud de Gonfreville, said: ”ZIWO Cloud Business Phone System is a cloud PBX that is tailored for non-customer-facing companies that want to improve their phone system, and we are able to help our clients choose the technology that is right for their business needs by providing multiple options of our platform. It provides them with exceptional voice quality for inbound and outbound calls, not only that but without additional hardware and setup costs. It is important to mention that this software is not suitable for call centers or businesses that receive or dial an excessive call volume on a daily basis.”