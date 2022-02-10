Prince William arrives in Dubai

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Prince William has just landed in Dubai – his first official trip to the United Arab Emirates.

The Duke of Cambridge will visit Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port, then make his way to Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park and finally tour the Expo 2020 Dubai, where he will connect with locals and government leaders.

The prince tweeted: “Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK @DubaiExpo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with @earthshotprize and United for Wildlife.”

Prince William will focus and learn more about initiatives of protection for wildlife in the MENA Region. The royal’s visit is aimed to build stronger ties between UK and UAE.