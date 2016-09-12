Assad vows to retake every inch of Syrian land from ISIS

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed on Monday that the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to ‘retake’ every piece of Syrian land from ISIS, sending a defiant message to the country’s opposition. Assad’s vow came just hours before a ceasefire was due to take effect.

“We have come here to give the message that the Syrian nation is determined to retake every piece of land from the terrorists, and to re-establish safety and security, to reconstruct and rebuild infrastructure and rebuild everything that has been destroyed,” informed the source quoting Assad, whose remarks were broadcast on Syrian state news agency SANA.

Quoting Assad, SANA further reported, “I think this message needs to directed to those who bet against Syria in the first days, weeks and months of the crisis and until today. Especially the countries that intervened directly in the conspiracy against Syria and supported the terrorists, and their traitors and agents.”