Civilians’ deaths lessen in Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed sourced in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, shared that no deaths have been reported in Syria since a ceasefire was made by Russia and the US entered its first full day. This, according to the source, was informed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

“At least 14 violations were reported since the ceasefire took effect on Monday, but most parts of Syria remained relatively calm,” said the source quoting SOHR.

“No one has died from gunfire over the past 15 hours,” the source further said quoting SOHR.

“This is so far the most successful ceasefire to take place in the country,” the source added seeking anonymity.