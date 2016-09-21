Erdogan warns of new humanitarian crisis with the launch of Mosul process

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Baghdad – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Tuesday of a new humanitarian crisis, with the launch of liberalization operations of Mosul from ISIS control, calling to mind the “sensitivity” of the demographic diversity in the city, while he emphasized the need not to leave Iraq alone in the face of “terrorism”.

Erdogan in his at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, said, “It will not be easy to create a political system that protects the sectarian and ethnic diversity in Iraq. Mosul liberation process must be carried out taking into account the diversity of the population sensitivity otherwise a new humanitarian crisis will arise in the city. ”

Erdogan added, “We cannot leave Iraq alone under the current circumstances,” adding, “Turkish incursion in northern Syria, has led to stability and peace, and we respect the territorial integrity of Syria.”