ISIS shells SDF headquarters with chemical weapons

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Islamic State group (ISIS) shelled the headquarters of the Syrian Democratic Forces, north of Aleppo, with chemical weapons, Bas News reported on Thursday.

Bas News stated, “The ISIS militants launched an attack from the village of Hasya, and shelled the headquarters of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Umm Housh village, north of Aleppo, with missiles containing poisonous chemicals.”

“Five missiles fell on the area and resulted in the wounding of a number of fighters,” Bas News added. “The shelling continued intermittently,” Bas News explained.

The Islamic State group shelled the same area two weeks ago with chemical weapons that resulted in the wounding of a number of civilians.