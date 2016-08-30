Jarablus Military Council and Turkish army agree on temporary truce

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A US official declared on Tuesday that the Turkish troops and the Kurdish fighters have come to an ‘unofficial agreement’ to ceasefire in northern Syria.

The Central Command spokesman Colonel John Thomas said, “In the last several hours, we have received assurance that all parties involved are going to stop shooting at each other and focus on the ISIS threat.”

“It’s a loose agreement for at least the next couple of days and we are hoping that it will solidify,” he added.

The truce came apparently as part of Washington’s effort to defuse the tension between both parties.

It is worth mentioning here that the Syrian government condemned the Turkish military’s intervention and considered it as an ‘obvious’ violation to the Syrian sovereignty, while the Kurds said the aim of the Turkish troops was not to fight ISIS but to restrain the movement of the Kurdish groups especially near the borders with Turkey.