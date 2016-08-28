Turkish offensive near Jarablus kills numerous civilians

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Jarablus Military Council announced that the international coalition aircraft and Turkish artillery bombarded a village south of Jarablus in Syria on the fifth day of the ‘Euphrates Shield’ operation launched by Turkey against ISIS. In the attack, scores of civilians were killed and dozens other injured.

Deputy Head of Jarablus Military Council, Armanj Atto, in a press statement, said, “Turkish army shelled Jubb al-Kussa village, 12 km south of Jarablus town, which killed scores of civilians and injured a dozen others.”

“Turkish tanks and warplanes are incessantly shelling the areas south of Jarablus,” Atto added.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that at least 20 civilians were killed and 50 others wounded by the Turkish artillery fire and airstrikes on Sunday morning at Jubb al-Kussa village south of Jarablus town.

It is worthy to mention here that the Turkish army, backed by the US-led coalition warplanes, launched the ‘Euphrates Shield’ operation into the Syrian territories on August 24, aiming to drive out ISIS militants of Jarablus.