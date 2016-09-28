Abadi and Masum discuss military preparations for Mosul battle

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – President Fuad Masum and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi discussed on Monday the latter’s visit to New York to attend the meetings of the General Assembly of the United Nations, as well as the military preparations for the battle to liberate the city of Mosul.

Prime Minister’s Information Office said in a statement, “Today, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi received President Fuad Masum, who praised the victories achieved by our security forces, especially the liberation of Sharqat, Qayyarah, al-Zawiya and the islands of Heet and Ramadi.”

“They discussed Abadi’s visit to New York to attend the meetings of the General Assembly of the United Nations, and its positive results that will be reflected on the country, and the support that will be provided by the leaders of countries and organizations to Iraq in its war against terrorism, as well as the government’s efforts exercised in the area of reform,” the statement explained.

“The two sides also discussed the political situation in the country and the importance of the unity of word and ranks, in order to guarantee the safety of the country amid the current challenges that the government is exercising great efforts to overcome,” the statement added. “The meeting also considered the military preparations for the battle to liberate Mosul, and the political and humanitarian preparations needed during and after the assault,” the statement noted.