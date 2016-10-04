Abadi: Turkish presence in Iraq may lead to regional war

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – On Tuesday, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned that the unwanted Turkish presence in Iraq could lead to a regional war. He also expressed his unwillingness to involve into military confrontations against the Turkish troops stationed in northern Iraq.

In a press statement, Abadi said, “The presence of foreign troops in Iraq to control the situation is not permitted and unacceptable,” pointing out that, “We asked the Turkish side, more than once, not to interfere in the Iraqi affairs.”

“The presence of Turkish troops in the country is considered a threat to Iraq’s sovereignty, and the international coalition is also condemning the presence of those troops in Iraq,” Abadi explained. “The presence of Turkish troops in Iraq is not justified, because ISIS is closer to the Turkish border in Syria than from Mosul,” Abadi added.

Abadi also said that the behavior of the Turkish leadership is unacceptable, and revealed that Iraq does not want to get into military confrontation against Turkey.

Earlier today, Iraqi Council of Representatives rejected the Turkish parliament’s decision to extend the mission of Turkish troops in Iraq and Syria for one year, while decided to call the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, in order to submit an official protest note.