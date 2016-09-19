Demands to make Sinjar a province gains momentum

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Head of the Kurdish Brotherhood and Coexistence Bloc in Nineveh Provincial Council, Saido Chato, stated on Monday that the council has officially received a request from Sinjar Mayoral Council for making the district a separate province.

Chato said, “The people of Sinjar are insisting that their district should become a province,” noting that, “It will become a province of Kurdistan Region.”

“The request needs to be discussed by Nineveh Provincial Council, and it also requires the approval of the council to become a province. The border of the district and its area as well as the number of population needs to be determined before it is officially recognized as a separate province,” he said.

The request has also to be discussed by the Iraqi council of ministers and the parliament to issue the order of provincializing the Sinjar district at the request of its people, and a referendum should be held in the area upon the case.

Mayor of Sinjar stated earlier that the Iraqi government in Baghdad has not provided the district with any financial assistance and has completely ignored the city.