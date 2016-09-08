We are not putting ground troops into Iraq again, says Clinton

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – US presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton announced that Washington will never send ground troops to Iraq and Syria again, pointing out that the allies on the ground will have to fight ISIS while the US provides aerial support.

“We are not putting ground troops into Iraq ever again, and we’re not putting ground troops into Syria. We are going to defeat ISIS without committing American ground troops,” Clinton said in a US television interview.

“We have to defeat ISIS. That is my highest counterterrorism goal, and we’ve got to do it with air power,” indicating that, “We’ve got to do it with much more support for the Arabs and the Kurds who will fight on the ground against ISIS,” Clinton added.