Syrian Foreign Minister arrives in Baghdad on unannounced visit

IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Thursday announced that Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem arrived on an unannounced visit to Baghdad and he was received at the airport by his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari.

In a statement issued to the media the ministry said, “Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem arrived this afternoon in Baghdad, on an official visit. He was greeted by his counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari upon his arrival.”

“Muallem will meet with a number of Iraqi officials to discuss regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries and also about the ongoing war against ISIS,” further added the release.

The visit coincides with Turkish forces on Wednesday crossing into northern Syria as part of an operation to evict ISIS from its border areas.