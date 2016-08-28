Iraq plans to sell oil through Iran if talks with Kurdistan fail

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Ministry of Oil on Saturday announced that the Iraqi government would consider selling crude through Iran if talks with the Kurdistan Region on an agreement to share oil revenues fails.

Iraq’s deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema told ‘Reuters’,” Iraq’s state oil marketing organization (SOMO) is planning to hold talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government, possibly next week, about Iraqi oil exported through Turkey.”

Al-Nema added, “If the negotiations come to a close without an agreement we will start to find a way in order to sell our oil because we need money, either to Iran or other countries. Crude pumping resumed on the instructions of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi after some understanding between Baghdad and Erbil.”

KRG ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has been in talks with Iran since early this year over oil agreements. There have been talks with Tehran over building a pipeline to Iran, but there has been no firm agreement.