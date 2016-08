Standard & Poor’s sustains ratings on Iraq at ‘B-/B’

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Standard and Poor’s financial services company has affirmed the ratings of Iraq at ‘B-/B’ with stable outlook.

S&P stated that the stable outlook incorporates expectation that the large budget and external deficits could be financed, and the conflict with ISIS will be contained.

Standard & Poor’s also predicted Iraq’s real GDP growth to fall below 2% in 2017-2019 due to the negative effects of fiscal consolidation and weak domestic demand.