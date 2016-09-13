Calf escapes from its butchers and terrifies Kirkuk residents

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Eyewitnesses in Kirkuk province revealed that a calf had escaped from its butchers, after wounding them, while they were trying to slaughter it in southern Kirkuk. The calf ran though a neighborhood while bleeding which terrified the civilians in the area.

Ahmed Hassan, one of the neighborhood’s residents, said that his relatives bought a calf to slaughter it on the second day of Eid al-Adha,” noting that, “The butcher started to slaughter the calf, with the help of his assistants, before losing control of it.”

“The calf attacked the butcher and his assistants, and wounded them, then ran off while bleeding in the neighborhood. One of the residents was able to control the calf and with the help of its owners they slaughtered it,” Hassan added.