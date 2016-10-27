Parliamentary committee: ISIS executed 232 civilians south of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Parliamentary Human Rights Committee revealed on Wednesday, that the ISIS executed 232 civilians in Hamam al-Alil area and al-Arij village, south of the city of Mosul, while called Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and the International coalition to continue liberating the ISIS-held areas in the city.

MP Abdul Rahim al-Shammari said in a statement, “The ISIS terrorist group is still committing criminal and brutal crimes against civilians in the province of Nineveh, and it executed 190 citizens in Hamam al-Alil after kidnapping them from different parts of the city of Mosul.”

“ISIS militants also executed 42 civilians in the village of al-Arij, for refusing to join the group,” Shammari added. “We are calling Commander of the Armed Forces Haider al-Abadi and the international coalition to accelerate liberating the ISIS-held areas to stop the terrorist operations committed against the unarmed civilians,” Shammari declared.

The joint security forces, backed by the Army Aviation and international coalition forces, continue advancing in the battle to liberate Mosul from ISIS occupation.