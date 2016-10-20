10 villages liberated in Qayyarah and Noran axes in Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nineveh Provincial Council member, Hossam al-Din Saffar announced on Thursday, that the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces liberated 10 villages in the axes of Qayyarah and Noran, south of the city of Mosul.

Saffar said in a press statement, “Peshmerga forces and Iraqi army managed to free five villages in Qayyarah axes,” noting that, “The joint security forces also killed dozens of ISIS terrorists.”

“The liberation operations of Noran axes were launched today, where five villages were liberated and controlled by the Peshmerga forces,” Al Sumaria added. “The engineering teams are working to dismantle the improvised explosive devices that were emplaced in the liberated villages,” Al Sumaria explained.

The joint security forces, backed by the Army Aviation and international coalition air force continue their progress in the battle to liberate Mosul city from the control of the ISIS.