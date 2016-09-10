More than 100 ISIS members killed near Anbar, says Interior Ministry

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that more than 100 ISIS members, including elite leaders, have been killed by airstrikes that targeted their strongholds in the areas west of Anbar.

The ministry said in a statement, “The Falcons of Iraqi Air Force have conducted eleven airstrikes targeting the headquarters of the senior leaders of ISIS in the areas of Qaim, Akashat, Aana, Rawa and Hadelet al-Rutba.”

“These airstrikes resulted in the killing of over 100 ISIS terrorists, including ISIS Wali of Euphrates, ISIS Commando official and the suicide bombers recruiter,” the statement added.

The ministry also revealed, “The casualties also include the ISIS Media Official in Anbar, Military Official in Khalidiya Island, Transportation Official, Farouk Regiment Official, Emir of Farouk Regiment, Kharasani Regiment Official and Emir of the security detachment along with his assistant.”