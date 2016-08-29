2 killed, 9 injured in bomb blast south-east of Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraqi, informed on Monday that two people were killed and nine others wounded in a bomb blast south-east of Baghdad.

Sharing details the source said, “A bomb exploded this afternoon near shops at the intersection of Nahrawan, south-east of Baghdad, killing two people and injuring nine others.”

The source, seeking anonymity, added that, “Security forces rushed to the area and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased to the forensic department. A raid operation was carried out, searching for the perpetrators of the bombing.”