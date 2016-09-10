3 ISIS vehicles destroyed in Ramadi Island

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A military source in Anbar province informed on Saturday that three vehicles belonging to ISIS have been destroyed by an international coalition airstrike in Ramadi Island.

The source revealed, “The international coalition aviation, in coordination with Anbar Operations, managed to bomb three ISIS vehicles in Ramadi Island, north Ramadi, destructing them completely, as well as killing their occupants.”

The source added, “Forces from Anbar Operations were able also to kill a terrorist belonging to ISIS, who tried to sneak into Zankura area northwest of Ramadi.”