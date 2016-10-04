40 ISIS militants killed by Iraqi airstrike near Anbar

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command in Anbar announced on Tuesday, that 40 ISIS militants were killed in an air strike conducted by Iraqi Army Aviation, targeting convoys belong to ISIS, west of the province.

The intelligence director of al-Somoud brigade in Haditha, Captain Nazim al-Jaghifi, said in a press statement, “Security forces and Iraqi Army Aviation carried out extensive military operation and air strikes, targeting three convoys belong to ISIS in Aana district, Rayhana area and al-Zawiya area, west of Anbar.”

“The offensive also resulted in the killing of 40 ISIS members,” Jaghifi added.

“The combat troops and Army Aviation managed to destroy the first convoy of ISIS, which included 26 armed vehicles, in Aana district, as well as destructing a second convoy in Rayhana area, and a third convoy that included five vehicles in al-Zawiya area,” Jaghidi explained.

Jaghifi also said that the Army Aviation accurately bombarded gatherings of ISIS in the area using rockets.

The security forces managed to liberate the majority of cities of Anbar, including Ramadi, Fallujah, Rutba and Heet.