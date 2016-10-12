65 thousand Iraqi soldiers ready for Mosul liberation battle

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi forces are preparing for a battle expected to take place during the coming few days to liberate the city of Mosul from the grip of terrorist group of ISIS.

Iraqi media outlets mentioned that around five thousand fighters belong to ISIS are controlling the city where 1.3 million citizens are besieged inside the city.

News websites reported that 65 thousand Iraqi soldiers divided up into six divisions are expected to participate in the battle.

In a related development, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced Monday the killing of 14 of its members after ISIS militants bombarded Camp Zilkan north of Mosul using five Katyusha rockets.

Media outlets revealed that only 76 thousand tents were set up to receive families, while at least 300 thousand tents are supposed to be set up to receive the large number of families expected to flee the city with the start of the battle.

Around ten thousand fighters of Peshmerga forces are expected to participate in the battles that will take place in northern and eastern axes of Nineveh plain.

Around 24 thousand elements from Nineveh Police and the PMF are ready to participate in the battle as support forces. Iraqi Air Force in coordination with the air force of the US-led coalition will provide air cover for the ground operation.