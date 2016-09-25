7 ISIS leaders flee from Mosul to Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Kurdistan Democratic Party in Mosul announced on Sunday that seven senior ISIS leaders escaped from Mosul towards Syria. They fled as the battle to retake Mosul approaches near.

Spokesperson of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Saeed Mamozini, said, “Seven ISIS senior leaders, including the member of ISIS Shoura Council in Nineveh Abu Hammam al-Souri, fled from Mosul to Syria though Tel Afar district.”

“ISIS called the residents of Mosul to stay inside their houses starting next month. ISIS is intending to impose a comprehensive curfew in Mosul,” Mamozini added.