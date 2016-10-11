Airstrike kills 8 ISIS militants, destroys Diwan al-Hisba headquarters in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Nineveh Province revealed on Tuesday, that eight ISIS members were killed and the headquarters of Diwan al-Hisba was destroyed by a coalition air strike, in central Mosul.

The PUK spokesman in Mosul, Gayath Sourji, said in a press statement, “The international coalition aircraft carried out an air strike targeting the so-called ISIS Diwan al-Hisba in Hayy al-Tayaran area, in central Mosul.”

“The air strike destructed the headquarters completely, as well as killing eight members of ISIS,” Sourji added.

The ISIS took over the city of Mosul in 10 June 2014, before extending its terrorist activities to other areas in Iraq, and committing massacres, genocides and crimes against humanity.